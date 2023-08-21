Nursery Manager by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Manager
Our Client is looking to employ an experienced Nursery Manager for their unique, independent day nursery, based near Chingford. The successful candidate will be an experienced leader who is confident, driven, and passionate about childcare and will also be organised, committed, and professional individual who is driven by delivering high quality and can lead by example
Key Responsibilities
- To deliver and ensure a high standard of learning, development and care for children aged 0-5 years
- To manage the day to day activities of the setting
- To ensure that the preschool nursery is a safe environment for children, staff and others
- To develop partnerships with parents/carers to increase involvement in their child's development
- To be responsible for the efficient running of the preschool nursery and overall delivery of a high quality service
- To be responsible for any tasks delegated by the Owners
- To ensure that the preschool nursery provides a safe, caring, stimulating educational environment, both indoors and outdoors, at all times
- To undertake and assign designated roles
- To ensure all staff understand and work to preschool nursery policies and procedures, including how to deal with child protection issues appropriately and how to respond to incidents, accidents, complaints and emergencies
- To conduct staff appraisals and supervisions as appropriate and to identify staff training needs
- To liaise closely with parents/carers, informing them about the nursery and its curriculum, exchanging information about children's progress and encouraging parents' involvement.
- To ensure all records are properly maintained in accordance with the policies and procedures of the company
- Check equipment is in good condition
Essential
- Hold a Level 3 qualification or above in childcare and previous experience in a leadership or supervisory role.
- Hold 2 years post-qualifying experience in a nursery/childcare setting
- Have a secure knowledge in planning within the EYFS curriculum
- Have previous leadership or supervisory experience with a proven record of working as a Manager or Deputy
- Support the Owners to provide professional leadership and management of the nursery, ensuring that all children receive the highest levels of care and education
- Knowledge and proven practical experience of implementing good quality learning opportunities.
Benefits
- Excellent competitive salary that is negotiable depending on experience
- Excellent working facilities
If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively send your most-up-to-date CV to