Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Senior Residential Children Support Worker, Stoke - Up to £34k basic DOE - Great company and benefits

Are you ready for your next challenge?

Are you an experienced Residential Childcare Worker ready to move into a leadership role? Or are you a Team Leader in a Children's Care Home ready for a new challenge?

Chase Recruitment are working with a residential children's home based in Hyde, Manchester. They are looking to recruit a Senior Residential Children Support Worker.

Our client is a provider of high-quality residential care and on-site education for children and young people aged 8 to 16 years. They can present with a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional and behavioural difficulties in their formative years.

The roles require an experienced professional to lead and motivate a talented group of Residential Childcare Workers (RCW's). They will be knowledgeable in the children home sector and will act as a role model to the team they support. They'll be confident, articulate and resilient and ideally have experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.

The main duties involved in this position are:

To lead and motivate a team of RCW's

Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

Contribute to care planning of the children

Ensuring childrens record are kept accurate and in a timely fashion

Supervising your team and instilling high standards

Contributing to the management team

Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings in relation to young people

Chase Recruitment would like to hear from people who:-

Have previous residential childcare experience working with children

Are ambitious and thrive in seeing others succeed

Hold a valid driving licence - essential

Must hold a Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People workforce - this is essential for this role

In return, our client offers:-

A supportive and trusting working environment

A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success

Regular CPD - including Team teach, Manual Handling accredited but also management training

Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotion

If you believe you have the right attributes and skills for this role, and live in or around Stoke, please get in contact today!

SC1