Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a forward thinking GP surgery, very supportive regarding the progression and development of all staff members, currently looking to add a Practice Nurse to the team. This is a great opportunity for someone with Primary Care and with Chronic Disease Management experience to join a growing team. This role is for 24 hours (3 days) per week. There is flexibility around start and finish times and a very generous package to benefit from.

Salary - £33,000 - £38,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 5 weeks AL + BH + Day off for work anniversary + CPD

Location - Nuneaton

The surgery -

Forward-thinking and supportive GP practice

Be part of a very progressive and growing organisation

Work with SystmOne computer system

Be part of a growing MDT

Single site practice

Practice is always looking for ways to improve and develop

Your role -

Need experience as a Practice Nurse within a primary care setting

Part time role - 3 days (24 hours per week)

Also have experience with Chronic Disease Management

Benefit from a very supportive team around you

No extended hours

Comfortable seeing all age ranges

The benefits -

Salary up to around £38k DOE

5 weeks annual leave + bank holidays

Day off for work anniversary each year

NHS Pension

Employee Assistance Program

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

