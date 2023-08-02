Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a forward thinking and well-established GP practice currently looking for a Practice Nurse to join their close-knit, friendly team. The surgery offers fantastic support and development opportunities to further your career and you would be surrounded by a multi-disciplinary team of experienced clinicians as well as a nurse Partner! They are looking for an experienced Practice Nurse within Primary Care and ideally a prescriber, someone comfortable with routine Practice Nurse duties as well as Chronic Disease Management experience. This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Practice Nurse to join a very strong and genuinely forward-thinking team.

Salary - £33,000 - £42,000 per annum + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Time

Location - Widnes, Cheshire

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking and supportive GP surgery

Long-standing team of clinicians, including GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Clinical Pharmacists, HCAs.

Very well-established within the community

Flexible start and finish times to work around you

Keen to help you progress as a Practice Nurse

Based only at one site.

Partnership made up of GPs and a Nurse Partner.

Your role -

Ideally a prescriber.

Face-to-face and some telephone appointments.

To be comfortable with routine Practice Nurse duties alongside chronic disease management.

Very limited home visits.

Admin breaks built into each session.

Support and assist other members of the nursing team.

The benefits -

Generous salary up to £42,000 DOE

6 weeks annual leave

NHS pension

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher