For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Trainee Dental Nurse URGENTLY needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
WallingfordLocation
Wallingford
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Trainee Dental Nurse within a boutique Dental Practice in Wallingford, OX10.

You must currently be enrolled on a Dental Nurse Course or willing to self-fund this course.

KT 20991

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Trainee Dental Nurse
  • Pay rate: £11 to £12 Per Hour
  • Hours: Monday to Friday
  • Location: Wallingford, OX10

Duties:

  • Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments
  • Maintaining dental operating equipment
  • Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.
  • Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
  • Working closely with the dentist, responding quickly to requests, and generally keeping the surgery ready for use

*Hep B immunisations are needed*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Trainee Dental Nurse URGENTLY needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Wallingford
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time