Trainee Dental Nurse URGENTLY needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Trainee Dental Nurse within a boutique Dental Practice in Wallingford, OX10.
You must currently be enrolled on a Dental Nurse Course or willing to self-fund this course.
KT 20991
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Trainee Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: £11 to £12 Per Hour
- Hours: Monday to Friday
- Location: Wallingford, OX10
Duties:
- Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments
- Maintaining dental operating equipment
- Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.
- Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
- Working closely with the dentist, responding quickly to requests, and generally keeping the surgery ready for use
*Hep B immunisations are needed*
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!