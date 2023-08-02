Trainee Dental Nurse URGENTLY needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Trainee Dental Nurse within a boutique Dental Practice in Wallingford, OX10.

You must currently be enrolled on a Dental Nurse Course or willing to self-fund this course.

KT 20991

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Trainee Dental Nurse

Pay rate: £11 to £12 Per Hour

Hours: Monday to Friday

Location: Wallingford, OX10

Duties:

Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments

Maintaining dental operating equipment

Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.

Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.

Working closely with the dentist, responding quickly to requests, and generally keeping the surgery ready for use

*Hep B immunisations are needed*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!