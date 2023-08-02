Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Redcar- Flexible Hours - Locum Work Available

Chase Medical are now recruiting in the Redcar area, for Practice Nurse. We have both locum and permanent opportunities available in the region. Shifts are available on an ongoing basis and can be flexible around you!

If you have any experience with long term conditions, flu vaccinations or smears, we want to hear from you!

Locum work can be a great way to top up your earnings.

Here at Chase Medical, we are a dedicated recruitment agency, who work with 60% of GP practices in the UK. We want to go the extra mile to find you the perfect work opportunities.

Benefits of work with us:

With our regular shift updates , you will be in the know about upcoming work in your area! We even have a handy app , so you can see shifts at the click of a button on your phone or device.

, you will be in the know about upcoming work in your area! We even have a , so you can see shifts at the click of a button on your phone or device. Flexible hours , with no minimum hours required. You can work as much or as little as you choose.

, with no minimum hours required. You can work as much or as little as you choose. Shifts available throughout the UK.

Competitive pay rates - £28.00 - £47.00 including holiday pay.

Shifts available up to 12 months in advance.

Dedicated consultant on hand to support and source you the perfect work!

The next steps:

To get joined up, we have a quick and simple registration chat to ensure we can tailor our search to find you the perfect work. Chase Medical have been operating for 10 years, so we are well established with both our candidates and clients.

We specialise in Primary Care settings, so if you have GP experience and fancy earning some extra cash join us today!

Call us to today on 0114 275 7421 to book a registration chat or email Jess -Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com

Know someone who is looking for a new role? Chase offers a refer a friend scheme, which you can earn up to £500 if the candidate is successful.

#INDPN2022