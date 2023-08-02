Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Do you have availability to pick up further work? Wanting to top up your earnings?

Locum work can provide a great second income! Locum work also provides a great opportunity to escape workplace politics and build great new professional relationships!

Chase Medical is looking for Practice Nurses who are available for locum work in the Derby area. Our pay rates for Practice Nurses is £28.00- £47.00 per hour (including holiday pay).

The large city is the ideal place for any Practice Nurses' who are looking for a change of pace, as many of shifts are in areas which are close to good transport links too.

With Chase Medical you can control the shifts you pick up, whether it's one or two a month, or looking for something more regular and long term.

Working with Chase Medical:

Local and Nationwide shifts available- we have up to 3,000 shifts across the country!

and shifts available- we have up to 3,000 shifts across the country! Helpful Chase Medical App- finding shifts which work for you has never been easier. We also have digital timesheets for quick and easy payment!

finding shifts which work for you has never been easier. We also have digital timesheets for quick and easy payment! You can keep up with your skills after retiring.

with your skills after retiring. Competitive Pay Rates - Practice Nurses is £28.00- £47.00 per hour* (including holiday pay).

- Practice Nurses is £28.00- £47.00 per hour* (including holiday pay). Weekly shift e-mails - Updated twice weekly with our available shifts.

- Updated twice weekly with our available shifts. Quick and Easy application- one set of vetting- then you can work anywhere.

We are experiencing a large influx of applications so get in touch ASAP to make the most of this opportunity!

If you are a Practice Nurse and this sounds like the opportunity for you, contact Jess at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421 or email at Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com

About Chase Medical:

Here at Chase Medical, we are a Primary care specialist recruitment agency, who work with 60% of GP practices in the UK. We provide both locum and permanent opportunities, so if it's a career change, you're looking for or you simply want to gain further experience, then Chase Medical will find the role to suit your needs.

To get registered, we have a quick and simple registration chat to ensure we can tailor our search to find you the work perfect for you. Chase Medical have been operating for 10 years, so we are well established with both our candidates and clients, with a large number exclusively using Chase Medical for their staffing needs.

Benefits of joining Chase Medical:

In house compliance team to help every step of the way.

Gain CPD experience - in various Primary Care settings

Three payment options- PAYE, limited and umbrella company.

Shifts available throughout the UK.

Dedicated recruitment consultant working to find your next perfect role!

Call Jess at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421 or email at Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com to find you the perfect opportunity today!

Know of anyone who is looking for an exciting opportunity? We offer a referral scheme where you can get up to £500 for referring a friend! For more information contact Jess on 0114 275 7421 or alternatively email at Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com