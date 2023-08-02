Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist for a chic mixed practice based within the heart of Elephant and Castle. They are looking for a candidate with previous experience within a Dental surgery, with an excellent telephone manner, computer literate with knowledge of SOE ideally!

KT 17659

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: £24,000 to £26,000 Per Annum

Hours: Full Time

Location: Elephant and Castle, London

Duties:

Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office.

Schedule appointments for patients.

Maintain patient accounts and records.

Prepare and send patient bills.

Submit patient claims to insurance companies.

Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms.

*You must have experience within the Dental Industry with the right to work within the UK*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!