Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist for a chic mixed practice based within the heart of Elephant and Castle. They are looking for a candidate with previous experience within a Dental surgery, with an excellent telephone manner, computer literate with knowledge of SOE ideally!
KT 17659
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Receptionist
- Pay rate: £24,000 to £26,000 Per Annum
- Hours: Full Time
- Location: Elephant and Castle, London
Duties:
- Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office.
- Schedule appointments for patients.
- Maintain patient accounts and records.
- Prepare and send patient bills.
- Submit patient claims to insurance companies.
- Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms.
*You must have experience within the Dental Industry with the right to work within the UK*
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!