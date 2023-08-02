For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
LondonLocation
London
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist for a chic mixed practice based within the heart of Elephant and Castle. They are looking for a candidate with previous experience within a Dental surgery, with an excellent telephone manner, computer literate with knowledge of SOE ideally!

KT 17659

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Receptionist
  • Pay rate: £24,000 to £26,000 Per Annum
  • Hours: Full Time
  • Location: Elephant and Castle, London

Duties:

  • Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office.
  • Schedule appointments for patients.
  • Maintain patient accounts and records.
  • Prepare and send patient bills.
  • Submit patient claims to insurance companies.
  • Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms.

*You must have experience within the Dental Industry with the right to work within the UK*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
London
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time