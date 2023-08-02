Nurse Practitioner, Leeds by Chase Medical

Nurse Practitioner, Leeds

Permanent, 28 hours a week, optimistic practice, NHS Pension, competitive pay.

Are you a Nurse Practitioner who is looking for a new and exciting permanent opportunity? A small and friendly GP Practice are on the lookout for a new Nurse Practitioner at 28 hours a week, could this be you?

The successful candidate would be taking over from the previous-long standing ANP and would be a passionate and optimistic individual who puts their patients first. In return, the Practice is offering £30 an hour to the correct nurse.

The role itself requires the candidate to work autonomously, carrying out minor illness and injury clinics on their own (minor illness and injury qualification is essential). You also must be able to prescribe, and remain optimistic throughout the day. General Practice experience is desirable, but not essential.

In return, the role offers several benefits including: a minimum of 5 weeks annual leave, NHS pension, a fully reimbursed DBS (if applicable), employee assistance programme, and other company benefit schemes (e.g. child care vouchers, retail discount card).

*The practice prides itself on its positive patient reviews, meaning the positive outlook and friendly nature is a MUST for the successful candidate. Do you think you fit this role? Then APPLY NOW by uploading your CV or call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan.*

