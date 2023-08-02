Physician Associate – General Practice by Chase Medical

We have an opening for a Physician Associate to join a friendly GP Surgery in Wigan on a permanently employed basis. The successful candidate will be working full time and the salary on offer is dependent on experience, in the region of £43,000-£45,000 plus NHS employee benefits such as NHS Pension and 33 days annual leave.

You will be working in a small training Practice, looking after 3000 patients with caring GPs and hands-on management. They have a GOOD CQC result and have an OUTSTANDING award for being well-led.

Benefits of working with this surgery:

Feedback from patients is consistently positive

There is a strong person-centred culture

Patients are truly respected and valued as individuals and are empowered as partners in their care

You will be working with a leadership team who are inspirational, progressive, cohesive and innovative with a mature approach and clear purpose

The practice management team are compassionate and caring

Quality and integrity are at the heart of what they do, resulting in an exceptional caring culture within a strong practice

To be considered for this role you will need to hold the following:

Experience working in a GP Surgery either during training of post-registration

Formal training in Assessment via the Physician Associate Masters Qualification

If you've ticked yes to all of the above and you're looking for a new opportunity in a GP practice where you can be supported in developing your skills further then this is the job for you!

