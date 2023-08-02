Practice Nurse by Chase Medical
a month agoPosted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Practice Nurse - St. Neots Area Are you a Practice Nurse looking for a new challenge?Do you want to be part of an award-winning health care group?Are you looking for full time work with a great work/life balance?If you answered yes to the above questions, we have the perfect role for you! A Practice Nurse role became available in a medical centre near the St. Neots area. The role comes with great staff perks, including family-friendly paid benefits. The centre offers full-time hours, but are open to negotiating this for a better work/life balance for the right candidate. As an award-winning practice, they are happy to offer the following benefits:
- NHS Pension & discounts
- 25 days annual leave with an extra day added each year, plus Bank Holidays off
- On-site parking
- Hourly salary of around £20 DoE
- Family-friendly paid benefits
- Cycle to work scheme
- Eye care vouchers
JOB SUMMARY
