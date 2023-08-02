Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

For Employers
Practice Nurse - St. Neots Area

Are you a Practice Nurse looking for a new challenge?

Do you want to be part of an award-winning health care group?

Are you looking for full time work with a great work/life balance?

If you answered yes to the above questions, we have the perfect role for you! A Practice Nurse role became available in a medical centre near the St. Neots area. The role comes with great staff perks, including family-friendly paid benefits. The centre offers full-time hours, but are open to negotiating this for a better work/life balance for the right candidate.

As an award-winning practice, they are happy to offer the following benefits:

  • NHS Pension & discounts
  • 25 days annual leave with an extra day added each year, plus Bank Holidays off
  • On-site parking
  • Hourly salary of around £20 DoE
  • Family-friendly paid benefits
  • Cycle to work scheme
  • Eye care vouchers

The right candidate will ideally be able to perform the following: Cytology, Chronic Disease Management (e.g., Diabetes, Asthma, COPD), Travel & Baby Immunisations, Flu Vaccinations, Dressings, Compression Bandaging, and NHS Health Checks.

The role is available immediately, apply now to avoid missing out on this great opportunity!

About Chase Medical Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almost 60 percent of practices across the UK - with many of these settings working exclusively with Chase Medical. We work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find them flexible locum shifts and permanent work. We take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

As well as locum opportunities, we have a number of permanent roles available too. If you're interested, give us a call on 0114 275 7421, and ask to speak with Kristof, one of our permanent recruitment experts. We will listen to you about what you're looking for in a new permanent role and work with you to find a permanent role that suits you!

If you are unable to speak right now, apply NOW or send your CV or a quick message to Kristof.Surjan@Chase-Medical.com.

Alternatively, if you know someone else that may be interested, you can earn up to £500 with our referral scheme.

