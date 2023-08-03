Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Poole
Locum Work-Flexible Hours
Chase Medical is seeking an experienced Practice Nurse to work in GP Practices in Poole on a flexible locum basis. In return, we are offering a competitive rate of pay of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay).
By working on a locum basis you will have the flexibility to choose when you want to work, contributing to a better work-life balance while topping up your current pay, and an opportunity to increase the range of patients you work with for further CPD.
What to expect working with Chase Medical
- High rates of pay; £28-£47 per hour * (inc. holiday pay).
- Shifts bookable up to 12 months in advance!
- A mobile app, to instantly access live shifts near you!
- A completely free service: What have you got to lose?
To be considered for this role you must have General Practice experience!
If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to Jessica.carter@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 2757 421 and asking for Jess.
About Chase Medical:
Chase Medical are an expert recruitment agency which specialises in providing locum, permanent work opportunities. We have access to a huge number of opportunities for Primary Care staff throughout the UK, supplying General Practices with professional clinicians. We work with over 60% of all Primary Care centres across the UK, which means that we have a wide range of opportunities available in your local area!
Do you know anyone who might be interested in our opportunities? If so, visit our website www.chase-medical.com. For every successful referral you can earn up to £500!