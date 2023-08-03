Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Poole

Locum Work-Flexible Hours

Chase Medical is seeking an experienced Practice Nurse to work in GP Practices in Poole on a flexible locum basis. In return, we are offering a competitive rate of pay of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay).

By working on a locum basis you will have the flexibility to choose when you want to work, contributing to a better work-life balance while topping up your current pay, and an opportunity to increase the range of patients you work with for further CPD.

What to expect working with Chase Medical

High rates of pay; £28-£47 per hour * (inc. holiday pay).

Shifts bookable up to 12 months in advance!

A mobile app, to instantly access live shifts near you!

A completely free service: What have you got to lose?

To be considered for this role you must have General Practice experience!

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to Jessica.carter@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 2757 421 and asking for Jess.

About Chase Medical:

Chase Medical are an expert recruitment agency which specialises in providing locum, permanent work opportunities. We have access to a huge number of opportunities for Primary Care staff throughout the UK, supplying General Practices with professional clinicians. We work with over 60% of all Primary Care centres across the UK, which means that we have a wide range of opportunities available in your local area!

Do you know anyone who might be interested in our opportunities? If so, visit our website www.chase-medical.com. For every successful referral you can earn up to £500!