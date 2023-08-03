Care Assistants by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Assistants - Plympton, Plymouth

Ref: CW16977

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting on behalf of our client's Care Home with Nursing who are searching for passionate care assistants. This care home provides care and support to the elderly, those with dementia and similar conditions and is fully CQC compliant.

*This company cannot provide sponsorship visas, please only apply if you have the right to work in the UK*

Care Assistant vacancy details:

£10.70+ per hour

Full-time, permanent contracts

Day and night shifts available

Care Assistant experience and qualifications:

Qualifications in Health and Social care are desired, but not essential

Experience working within a care environment is essential

Experience working within a Care Home is desired

Experience working with the elderly is desired

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

