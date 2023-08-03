HCA by Chase Medical

HCA

Oldham

Up to £12.50 p/hour

A Good CQC rated GP Practice in Oldham are looking to hire a HCA on a permanent full-time basis. Part-time applicants will also be considered. Day to day duties will include (but not limited to): Phlebotomy, ECGs, Diabetic Checks and Asthma Checks. Being able to conduct Mental Health/Dementia reviews will be advantageous.

On Offer:

Up to £12.50 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

4 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Good CQC

Parking available

Career Progression & Training Opportunities

Supportive Team

Large Practice

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 12,000 patients. The demographic is mixed but mainly comprises of the young. The team comprises of GPs, Clinical Pharmacists, ANPs, PNs, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.