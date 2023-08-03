Mental Health Nurse by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are proud to present an opportunity whereby you'll have the chance to work for a fantastic PCN that provides unparalleled support, training, autonomy, and flexibility.

This hybrid role offers the opportunity to provide specialist care for patients across the Northwest Leicestershire area from the comfort of your own home.

The PCN strives to propel their development and embody a progressive attitude, providing services such as minor operations, joint injections, coil and implant fitting/removal.

A terrific role for a Mental Health Nurse seeking to progress, as this PCN is the springboard for growth, training with incredible support and rewarding career prospects.

Salary - £43,742 - £50,056 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Leicestershire - bordering Staffordshire and Derbyshire

The surgery -

Forward-thinking PCN

Ahead of the curve

Dedicated management team

Highly reputable practices

A mix of urban and rural practices including training and dispensing practices

Fantastic staff retention rates

High QOF achievers

Great multi-disciplinary team

Good working environment

Your role -

Full-time or Part-time Mental Health Nurse

Opportunities to develop as a clinician (pursue any specialist interest)

Regular CPD and training

Hybrid working - remote working available

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

Assessing general mental health, by being a first contact for Mental Health appointments.

Focus on face-to-face consultations

Be a first contact for Mental Health

Help to raise awareness about the importance of mental health within the community!

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

The benefits -

NHS pension

Generous salary

5 weeks annual leave

Opportunity to make a difference

Exceptional training opportunities and flexibility to structure your clinics and manage your own patients lists

Multi-disciplinary team

High staff retention

Fantastic patient feedback

Support and career development

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!



Jasmine Kaur