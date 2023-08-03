Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

This is an opportunity for an Advanced Clinical Practitioner to get involved with a fantastic team at a highly regarded, and incredibly forward-thinking Training and Teaching practice, combining the valued elements of a traditional family practice, with a progressive attitude. The team are superb; there is a diverse range of interests, skilled colleagues, and exceptional leadership at the helm.

Development is actively encouraged, and you will be supported in the pursuit of specialist interests. You would work to ensure that the greatest quality of care is delivered to all patients, particularly in areas such as prescribing, triaging patients, on the day appointments and more.

The practice is very supportive of any development opportunities and is willing to support you with your career. This permanent post can offer a wonderful working atmosphere in a lovely practice!

Salary - £48,750 - £60,000 FTE per annum (dependent on experience) + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH

Location -

Mid-Derbyshire

Commutable from Derby, Nottingham, Mansfield and Chesterfield

The surgery -

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients.

Forward-thinking practice

Multi-disciplined team of clinicians around you for support

Supportive of career development

Interesting and varied demographic

GP Training and Teaching Practice

Exceptional staff retention

Support of a large, highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team

Working hard to make their clinicians lives as easy as possible

Specialist interests welcomed and encouraged

Well-connected colleagues, close links to the local PCN

Stunning purpose-built premises

Your role -

Advanced Clinical Practitioner post - Part-time (three days a week - 6 sessions)

Deliver exceptional levels of care

Be the on-call clinician

Autonomous clinician with Primary Care experience

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor illness, minor injury and acute on the day appointments

Work alongside GPs and other nurses

Undergo home visits and care home visits

Support fellow clinicians as and when required

The benefits -

Up to £60,000 per annum depending on experience

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

6 weeks annual leave + BH pro rata

6 days study leave

Thorough induction tailored to the candidate

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





Jasmine Kaur