Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Sheffield

Sheffield Centre, £50,000 to £60,000 per year although this is negotiable depending on experience, 6 weeks annual leave, Good CQC. Up to full time, longer days available!

Are you Advanced Clinical Practitioner, currently looking for a new permanent position?

I am currently working with a great Healthcare Centre in Sheffield who are looking to take on an experienced Advanced Clinical Practitioner. The practice is looking for a someone hard working and who likes to work autonomously, and are confident performing clinics in the following:

Minor illness

Minor injury

Acute conditions

Chronic issues

Ideally you will be an autonomous prescriber as well.

This centre is looking for an ACP to work up to full time, ideally across 5 days although open to negotiation on that. You'll have the option of working 12 hour days if you'd prefer to consolidate your hours. The salary will be between £50,000 to £60,000 per year, you will benefit from 6 weeks annual leave, we can ensure you'll be given the best offer possible from the centre, handling any negotiations on your behalf.

The surgery has a good CQC report which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this centre.

You will be working closely with an experienced clinical team who will make you feel welcome to the Centre and provide you with any help and support you may need.

