For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 346 jobs
BlackburnLocation
Blackburn
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Clinical Pharmacist

Permanent staff

Band 7/8A (Negotiable, DOE)

A well-known PCN group near Blackburn is looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team on a permanent basis. The practices are about a 5-10 minute drive from each other with a "Good" CQC - Rating. The practices have a small/medium patient list size, with an average list of 8000 patients.

The practices have a "good" CQC rating which they have been able to maintain over the years. You'll be joining a close-knit team with 4 GPs, PNs, HCAs, and Physician Associates, with a wider non-clinical team to help get you started with your processes.

Benefits

  • Band 7/8A (Negotiable, DOE)
  • 5 weeks of annual leave
  • Bank holidays off
  • NHS Pension
  • Additional benefits including sick pay


Requirements

  • Medicine Management
  • Medication Reviews
  • Chronic Disease Management
  • Primary care experience
  • Prescriber (preferred but not essential)
  • GHPC Registered


If you wish to learn more about the role, please get in touch at 01142757421 and ask for Olo. You can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a market-leading agency specialising in primary care, providing clinical staff to over 40% of General Practices across the UK. You will have access to a wide range of job types, ranging from full-time, part-time, and locum work. We will work closely with you to ensure the new role or shifts meets your requirements and needs.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Blackburn
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time