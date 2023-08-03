Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park have a superb opportunity at a surgery that really emphasises progression and development as you will join a very forward thinking multi-disciplinary team. With flexibility around hours and 15 minute appointments in addition to 5 weeks annual leave and an extra day off for your birthday.

Salary - £45,000 - £55,000 + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays + study time + wellbeing day + birthday day.

Location - Bradford area

The surgery -

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Varied and interesting demographic

Forward-thinking, passionate about ways to develop

Eclectic team of clinicians around you for support

Long-standing management structure in place

Very minimal home visits, focus on in-practice work

Doing a great deal for the local community

Your role -

Full or part-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Deliver exceptional levels of care

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor illnesses and urgent on the day appointments

Ideal if have long term conditions management but not essential

15-minute face-to-face appointments

The benefits -

Up to £55,000 per annum depending on experience

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Wellbeing day to focus on yourself

Have your birthday off every year

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher