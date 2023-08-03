Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate

South Chelmsford

£50,000 p/annum

A Good CQC rated GP Practice in South Chelmsford are looking to hire a Physician Associate (PA) on a permanent part-time basis. The practice are looking to offer 2 to 3 days p/week to fit around the successful candidate. Day to day duties include, but not limited to: Assessing, Diagnosing, Treating & Referring, seeing Minor Illness and performing Physical Examinations.

On Offer:

Up to £50,000 p/annum (FTE) & (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)

NHS Pension

Parking On-site

Permanent Part-Time

Good CQC

Medium Sized Practice

Supportive Team

Career Progression & Training Opportunities

The practice use System One and hold a list size of around 7,000 patients. The practice is open Monday to Fridays and located about 5 miles away from Brentwood. The team comprises of GPs, Clinical Pharmacists, FCPs, PNs, Social Prescribers and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.