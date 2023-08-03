Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Near Little Oakley

Permanent, Primary Care, 10-20 hours per week, 5-6 weeks annual leave, Competitive pay rate!

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner who is interested in working in a close-knit surgery with a good CQC rating? Are you looking for a healthier work-life balance ? If so, Chase Medical has the role for you!

A surgery east of Colchester are currently looking to employ an Advanced Nurse Practitioner on a part-time permanent basis, working 10-20 hours a week . The shifts are Monday-Wednesday morning , but the surgery is happy to be flexible with regards to the shift pattern.

The surgery is offering several benefits for the successful applicant, including £25-30 per hour (dependent on skills and experience), NHS pension, paid sick leave, 5-6 weeks of annual leave , and more!

The surgery is a very accessible site for staff and patients alike, offering parking on-site, wheelchair access, and disabled toilets. The practice itself is in a small town near Essex which is often a hotspot for tourists due to its peaceful atmosphere and the smell of sea salt in the air due to being on the coast!

The team is made up of 2 GPs, a nurse and healthcare assistant working through a patient list of 2900. Therefore, the successful candidate must feel comfortable working autonomously seeing patients and utilising strong organisation and time management skills.

The successful candidate must have experience of working in primary care. They must also have a Level 7 qualification in minor illness along with being a qualified prescriber. They must be trained in chronic disease management (if they were trained in diabetes and respiratory care, this would be a huge bonus!).

The surgery utilises EMIS and would be happy to train the correct applicant.

Duties for the role include telephone and face to face clinics, administration duties, running minor illness and injury clinics, seeing acute illness, provide care planning/treatment and referrals (where appropriate), initiate diagnostic tests, and more.

*Are you interested? There's no harm in finding out some more information about the role! APPLY NOW or get in contact by calling 0114 2757421 and asking for Declan, or sending an email to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com.*

About Chase

Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!

Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:

Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

- No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work. Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

Great CPD opportunities.

Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.

So whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!

Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.

If you are aware of a fellow Practice Nurse or Nurse Practitioner who may require Chase Medical's assistance, then let us know! Our referral scheme entitles you up to £500 for every successful referral.