Paramedic Prescriber by Chase Medical

Paramedic Prescriber, Coventry

Competitive Pay, Permanent, Annual Leave, Flexibility

Chase Medical are currently on the lookout for a new Paramedic Prescriber to join a GP surgery in Coventry. The successful candidate will feel comfortable working autonomously in a fast-paced environment to ensure that patients are seen to in a timely and orderly manner.

The successful applicant should:

Be able to run minor injury and illness clinics independently.

Have general practice/primary care experience.

Be an independent prescriber.

If you do not have all these skills/qualifications, don't panic! Our surgeries are often willing to be flexible for a hard-working and optimistic Paramedic Prescriber and offer training where needed.

Chase Medical can also negotiate salary, annual leave, and other benefits in to ensure that you receive a package that you deserve. We always listen to your needs and what your priorities are so that we can get you your dream job!

We've seen an influx of vacancies up and down the UK so get in touch to see what positions we have local to you.

*If this interests you, APPLY NOW or call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan for an informal conversation about what we can offer. Similarly, you can email your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com.*

About Chase

Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!

Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:

Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

Great CPD opportunities.

Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.

So whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!

Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.

If you are aware of a fellow Practice Nurse or Nurse Practitioner who may require Chase Medical's assistance, then let us know! Our referral scheme entitles you up to £500 for every successful referral.