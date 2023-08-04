Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse- East London

Locum work can provide a great second income, especially with summer here! However, the perfect opportunity to leave any work drama behind!

Chase Medical is now calling all Practice Nurses in the Bristol area, looking to support local GP practices with locum work. Our Pay Rates for Practice Nurses is £30.00- £47.00 per hour* (including holiday pay).

With Chase Medical you can control the shifts you pick up, whether it's one or two a month, or a longer placement.

We are experiencing a large influx of applications so get in touch ASAP to make the most of this opportunity!

The benefits:

Local and Nationwide shifts available.

Helpful Chase Medical App- finding shifts which work for you has never been easier.

Keeping upskilled post retirement

Competitive Pay Rates - Practice Nurses is £30.00- £47.00 * per hour (including holiday pay).

Weekly shift e-mails - any opportunities we have which suit your needs you'll be updated.

Quick and Easy application- one set of vetting.

If you are a Practice Nurse and this sounds like the opportunity for you, contact Jess at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421 or email at Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com

How to join?

Chase Medical is a dedicated recruitment agency, who work with 60% of Primary Care settings. We have both local and nationwide opportunities to help you find the perfect Practice Nurse role.

Chase Medical has worked in the Primary Care setting for more than 10 years, so we are trusted agency and have strong relationships with our candidates and clients.

We provide both locum and permanent opportunities, so if it's a career change, you're looking for or you simply want to gain further experience, then Chase Medical will find the role to suit your needs. Many our centres exclusively using Chase Medical for their staffing needs.

If you are looking for a permanent change but don't have the time to look? Well, our permanent team is on hand to help, we can take the pain of out searching for a new position. We also offer pre interview coaching and can negotiate on your behalf. So let us do the leg work for you!

During your registration chat we will ask you about your skillset, experience, and qualifications. Once this is completed, we will customise our job search to find you the opportunity you've been waiting for.

Contact Jess at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421 or email at Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com

Know of anyone who is looking for an exciting opportunity? We offer a referral scheme where you can get up to £500! For more info please contact Jess at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421 or email at Jessica.Carter@chase-medical.com

*Enhanced London Rates