Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate, £43,000-£50,000 FTE Competitive Salary (dependent upon experience)

Blackburn

We have exciting opportunities for Physician Associates! Both locum shifts and permanent roles available at GP practices in Blackburn.

The roles require an experienced individual with the ability to work autonomously performing assessment

, diagnosis, and referral duties. You will be a qualified practitioner specialising in the primary care of minor illness and injury. Our centres offer an accessible learning environment, your development will be supported, and you'll work closely with the local community. This opportunity for CPD will help you develop in your career and build your confidence in your role.

Previous experience in a practice setting working with chronic disease management would be advantageous, although not essential for all of our roles.

Here at Chase, we spend time to find out exactly what you're looking for in a new role and ensure we tailor our opportunities to match your needs.

Chase Medical is an agency specialising in Primary Care staff, clinical and non-clinical, offering both permanent and locum roles. Chase Medical is a reliable agency who can work with you to match your experience with a suitable role. As specialists we can negotiate terms of employment, including salary, to help meet your expectations.

Chase Medical alleviate the stress associated with searching for work and is free, easy, and quick to join!

If you feel you have the qualities we are looking for, or are interested in finding a new permanent role please contact Liz at Chase Medical on: 0114 2757421 or email your CV to Elizabeth.Heslip@chase-medical.com.

We also offer up to £500 for every successful referral so please pass this onto your friends and colleagues!