Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

This is an opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to take on an exciting opportunity in a fantastic GP surgery that epitomises the phrase 'family doctors'. This surgery emphasises its ability to deal with a broad range of ailments across its different sites! With the recent introduction of a new way of working it is a unique approach that differs greatly to other practices. The practice is very supportive of any development opportunities and is able to offer both internal and external training courses. This is somewhere to seriously consider a career role!

Salary - £44,000 - £51,000 per annum + NHS pension + NHS continuous service annual leave + BH + study leave

Location - Bury, North of Manchester

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Very varied and interesting demographic

Forward-thinking, passionate about development opportunities

Multi-disciplined team of clinicians around you for support

Superb management structure in place

GPs lead on home visits

Has a real presence in the community

Full-time or part-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Hard work but a highly rewarding role

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor illnesses and urgent on the day appointments

Experience with long-term conditions is not essential

Support fellow clinicians as and when required

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Great team atmosphere to work in

Supportive with development

