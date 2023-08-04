Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Cheshire

Permanent Part-time, Ideal location, Competitive pay, Diverse team, Supportive

An extremely supportive GMS Teaching Practice

in Cheshire

are currently looking to hire an Advanced Nurse Practitioner

to join their caring and diverse team.

The role itself is 30 hours a week

, however the surgery is happy to be flexible with these hours, meaning you can fit the role around you! The role involves running your own autonomous acute clinics, conducting nursing home reviews and triage, and chronic disease management. Whilst prescribing is desirable, it is not essential.

The successful candidate will earn around £26.32 per hour . There are several benefits included, such as NHS pension, sick pay

, and annual holiday dependent on agenda for change

(bank holidays included).

The surgery itself utilises EMIS but would be happy to train the correct candidate if they are unfamiliar. Parking is available onsite, and the surgery is ideally located for the M6, meaning the commute to work should be a breeze! The surrounding area has some of the best local school, both private and public.

The clinic has a patient size of 9,000 and growing, and brags a diverse team of GPs, Practice Nurses, a Healthcare Assistant, a Pharmacist, a Pharmacy Technician and a MSK Physician. They also receive plenty of support from the PCN, and as the practice itself is a GMS Teaching practice, they really encourage and support development.

The practice has a Good CQC rating (2022) and really appreciates their staff. So much, in fact, that the surgery provides paid yoga sessions so they can all relax after a hard week's work!

*Are you tempted by this role? If so, APPLY NOW or call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan. Alternatively, send your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com and we will be in touch.*

Start Date: 27th September onwards.

