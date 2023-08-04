Advanced Nurse Practitioner/ Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner/ Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Near Bletchley

Permanent, up to full-time hours available

I'm working with a forward-thinking practice near the Bletchley area that is looking for an ANP/ACP to join their team permanently. The medium-sized purpose-built surgery has a modern look with plenty of staff parking space available for staff. The surgery has a "Good" CQC rating that they've been able to maintain over the years and are happy to support you through your professional development.

You'll be based across 3 of their sites, which are all very close together but they also have up to full-time hours available. They're happy to consider part-time hours for the right staff and they're willing to negotiate your work start/finish times.

Benefits

Salary starting from £55,000 FTE (NEG, DOE)

25 days of annual leave

"Good" CQC-rated practice

Training opportunities

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

CPD Hours

Training Opportunity





Ideally, they would like an experienced ANP to join their close-knit team, but they're also happy to offer additional support to help get you started. Your duties will include but are not limited to seeing patients with a range of minor illness, and minor injury, triage, prescribing, and completing patient assessments.

The practice has a patient list size of nearly 6000 and is looking to grow its patient list size. They also have a supportive list of GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Nursing Associates, and wider non-clinical staff to help get you up to speed with their processes.

To apply or learn more about the role, please call me at 0114 275 7421, or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

This role is advertised by Chase Medical; a specialist primary care nursing agency that supplies locum, contract, and permanent work to Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses within Primary Care settings. We work alongside you to find your ideal role. Our registration process is quick and easy to fit around your schedule. We also have a dedicated team to find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf. We also have a variety of Locum shifts local to you with a competitive salary of (£40 - £68 per hour, including holiday pay).