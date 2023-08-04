Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Alcester

Are you a Practice Nurse working in Alcester? Are you looking to escape workplace politics, or want to pick up work to boost your wages as and when suits you?

Locum work with Chase Medical

Our Practice Nurses earn £28 to £47 per hour, including holiday pay.

Working with Chase medical is flexible. there are no minimum number of hours or shifts that you are required to work, allowing you to work when it suits you.

We have a range of locum work available- whether you are looking for work on weekdays, weekends or evenings, chase medical work with a number of different settings within Primary Care, including GP surgeries, Out of Hours clinics and Walk in Centres.

There is also a high volume of shifts available each month, meaning that we can provide a large amount of choice for our staff, whether you are looking for ad-hoc or regular locum work.

Locum work with Chase Medical provides great Continued Professional Development and professional network building opportunities, meaning that as well as boosting your bank balance, locum work can also benefit your career

You'll be given a centre induction when you arrive for your first shift, and all clinics will be set up ready for you, allowing you to settle into locum work quickly.

Joining Chase Medical is quick, easy and free- and with just one set of vetting, you can be up and running ready to work in no time at all!

If you're a Practice Nurse and would like an informal chat about our locum opportunities, please call Chloe on 0114 275 7421.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency. We work with nearly 40 percent of Primary Care Settings for their staffing requirements, with many choosing to work exclusively with Chase Medical. Chase Medical is a member of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, and we take pride in our responsive, friendly and informative service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work with.

Register

If you'd like to register with Chase Medical, please contact Chloe on 0114 2757 421, or chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Our registration chats are quick and easy, usually taking just 20 minutes. During the registration chat, we will discuss your skills and experiences as a Nurse, as well as finding out more about you. Your personal recruitment consultant will be on hand from the registration chat and beyond to answer any questions you may have.

Once registered with Chase Medical, we can set you up on our Chase Medical app. Our app provides another way to pick shifts, keep track of your booked shifts and even provides the opportunity to use digital timesheets!

Permanent Opportunities

Are you looking for a new permanent role? Get in touch with our Permanent recruitment team on 0114 275 7421 to discuss what you're looking for. Our Permanent recruitment experts will work to find you a role you love and negotiate on your behalf to take the stress out of job searching.

Do you have a friend or colleague who might be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know and you could earn up to £500 for successfully recommending your friend!