Lead Nurse by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit for a Lead Nurse for a wonderful, well-achieving surgery in Winsford.

They are open to considering those who have had prior Senior/Lead Nurse experience or those with a few years under their belt and are looking for their next career move with no direct experience yet. You'll be leading the clinical duties of the Nurses ensuring staff are up to date with new training, aware of surgery goals and aims, recall for the chronic disease patients and general compliance across the Nursing team.

You'll be overseeing a team of 4, who are each well-established in the role. You'll be supported by a fantastic team of GPs, with 3 partners who are really supportive, proactive and forward thinking. They're wanting someone to come in re-invigorate the team and keep on top of clinical changes and processes.

Clinically you'll need to be confident with Cytology, Immunisations and Chronic Disease Management - ideally both Diabetes and Respiratory as their patient list have a lot of complex CDM patients with multiple concerns so you'll need to enjoy this element of the role and be comfortable with handling more complex patients. They are ideally looking for someone with Implant and coil fitting, however will offer training for those who don't currently do this.

The Practice prides themselves on their excellent service, they're passionate about being climate friendly and offering medications in line with this, and thoroughly believe in staff development having had put in a lot of training and funding into their current employees skills and CPD!

This is a great opportunity to work with a fulfilling and fact paced Practice who genuinely care about their staff! They have good CQC, high staff retention, good patient reviews and excellent results with GP access surveys coming 2nd in the locality.

If successful for the role you'll receive a competitive salary that is dependant on experience and skills. The hours on offer are 3.5/4 days, this would include Wednesdays off (due to room availability), you'd also receive 6 weeks of annual leave inclusive of BH, NHS pension and sick pay policy.

