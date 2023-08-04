Salaried GP by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit a Salaried GP for a surgery in Chester.

The hours are part time, between 4-6 sessions a week. They are entirely negotiable on working pattern/hours and are happy to work with candidates to come to a mutually beneficial work pattern. Salary will be competitive, dependant on experience and will be negotiated taking into account skill set, for example additional expertise with Woman's Health or Minor Surgery would increase rate of pay. You will be expected to see 20 patients per day, working to either 10,12, or 15 minute appointments depending on preference.

The package, if successful for the role, will include NHS pension, 6 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off, free on site parking and other additional benefits.

To be considered for this role, you must be on the GMC and have passed your CCT, with experience in General Practice.

The surgery is based out of a purpose built site with great facilities, and use EMIS web. Experience using this system would be beneficial although training can be offered.

The surgery have an excellent reputation, with a Good CQC, awards for their community work and achieving a satisfaction level from patients within the top 7% of the UK, which is no small feat!

The team there are friendly, supportive and social, the surgery has got a real connected and open plan feeling, which means you feel involved and included with all of the team. They have monthly team meeting to discuss clinical matters, they offer CPD and training and have good staff retention. You'll be working alongside 4 other GPs ( 2 Partners ).

For some more information, please click APPLY today.

Practices, Urgent Care Centres and Walk in Centres across the UK, so we're bound to have local work for you to consider. We offer locum, contract and permanent work for a range of clinical and non-clinical staff types, including HCAs, Practice Nurses, ANPs, GPs, Medical Receptionists/Secretaries etc.

Our locum work is flexible, easy to pick up and is great CPD. Have a look at our Mobile App to see what work is in your area!

This role not quite for you? Know somebody it may interest - refer them. We offer a referral reward for every successful staff recommendation, which is up to £500! We also accept referrals for our locum work, so if you know someone who wants a few extra hours - please pass on their contact information.

For some more information on this role, or Chase Medical, please get in touch with Inci via the Chase Medical website. You can also submit your CV by clicking APPLY!