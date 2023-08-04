Reception Manager by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit an Reception Manager who will help manage and lead the admin and reception teams at a GP Surgery in Hatfield.

The surgery has around 12000 patients on its list so it's a well sized Practice, you'll be working alongside a well-established Practice Manager, Assistant Manager and efficient admin team.

As Reception Manager you'll be supporting the Practice and Assistant Manager to meet the aims, goals and objectives of the Reception & Admin team. Ensuring that this is done in an efficient, safe, and effective way.

You'll be involved with the management and development of non-clinical practice staff, including the rotas, appraisals, and recruitment of new staff.

You'll need to be IT savvy, and be able to pick up new systems, procedures, and software quickly. The surgery uses SystemOne so some experience with this would be hugely beneficial.

It is not essential to have had Reception Manager experience (although preferred), they are happy to offer career progression for a Receptionist or Administrator who feels they can rise to role, but you must have at least 3 years of experience within the role (MUST be in GP surgery).

If successful for the role you will secure a salary of between £23,000 - £25,000 per annum. They have a full time contract available (35 hours) and they are happy to negotiate and discuss working hours/pattern with you.

You will also get NHS pension and 5 weeks of annual leave + bank holidays off!

To be considered for the role you will need to have the following:

* Excellent written and verbal communication

* Negotiation and conflict management

• A mature, friendly, confident, and caring nature

* Able to lead and direct supervision and determine own workload priorities

* Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines

* IT skills including expertise in the use of Microsoft Office products

• SystmOne experience

* Professional approach

* To work as part of a team and be supportive

* Ability to use own judgement and have a common-sense approach

If you feel you have the above experience and traits, then get in touch to find out more about this position, call Inci on 0114 275 7421 at the Chase Medical Head Office.