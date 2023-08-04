Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

We are looking to hire a passionate and dedicated Practice Nurse for a local GP surgery in Grimsby.

The role is suitable for those who have had General Practice experience and are able to perform clinics within your usual treatment room duties, including; Cytology, Immunisations, Vaccines, Dressings, ECGs.

Experience and knowledge of Long Term Conditions would be hugely beneficial, this can be either Diabetes or Respiratory. The surgery are willing to offer training and CPD in any areas you might want to develop and enhance, this is both in-house training and funded courses.

They are looking for someone to join the team for approximately 20-30 hours, the working pattern is up for negotiation, ideally you will be able to offer a Monday (however it's not a deal breaker) and start/finish times are negotiable as well.

The package on offer includes NHS pension, 28 days of annual leave with bank holidays off, CPD and a salary of around £17-£19 per hour.

Free parking is available for the successful candidate.

The surgery have around 10,000 patients, being a city centre surgery they have a fairly mixed demographic. EMISweb is used at the practice so being familiar with this system would offer an advantage.

For some more information on the role, please contact Inci onor click APPLY today.

Chase Medical is the leading Primary Care Agency operating in the UK, we work with 40% of General Practices, Urgent Care Centres and Walk in Centres across the UK, so we're bound to have local work for you to consider. We offer locum, contract and permanent work for a range of clinical and non-clinical staff types, including HCAs, Practice Nurses, ANPs, GPs, Medical Receptionists/Secretaries etc.

Our locum work is flexible, easy to pick up and is great CPD. Have a look at our Mobile App to see what work is in your area!

This role not quite for you? Know somebody it may interest - refer them. We offer a referral reward for every successful staff recommendation, which is up to £500! We also accept referrals for our locum work, so if you know someone who wants a few extra hours - please pass on their contact information.

For some more information on this role, or Chase Medical, please get in touch with Inci onYou can also submit your CV by clicking APPLY!