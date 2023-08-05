Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Want to boost your income in time for your winter plans and choose the hours which work for you? Chase Medical is offering locum work in the Liverpool area which could be your answer!

Chase Medical is seeking an experienced Nurse Practitioner to work in GP Practices in Liverpool area on a flexible locum basis. In return, we are offering a competitive rate of pay of £40.50-£68.00 per hour * (including holiday pay).

This means you could earn up too £340 for one 8-hour shift! With no minimum or maximum hours you can pick what hours work for you and your lifestyle!

At Chase Medical, we work with over 60% of GP Surgeries within the UK, meaning there are vast amounts of opportunities. There are high volumes of shifts, which are available every month, providing you regular work (or plenty of ad hoc sessions too)!

What to expect working with Chase Medical

High rates of pay; £40.50-£68.00 per hour (inc. holiday pay).

Shifts bookable up to 12 months in advance!

A mobile app, to instantly access live shifts near you!

A completely free service: What have you got to lose?

To be considered for this role you must have General Practice experience!

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to Jessica.carter@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 2757 421 and asking for Jess.

About Chase Medical:

Chase Medical are an expert recruitment agency which specialises in providing locum, permanent work opportunities. We have access to a huge number of opportunities for Primary Care staff throughout the UK, supplying General Practices with professional clinicians. We work with over 60% of all Primary Care centres across the UK, which means that we have a wide range of opportunities available in your local area!

Want to register?

Our registration chats are quick and easy, taking only around 20 minutes! During the registration chat, we'll talk through your skills and experience, so we can find the work opportunities that best suit you. You will be guided through the registration chat by your dedicated recruitment consultant, who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have, and will work actively on your behalf to find shifts which interest you.

Do you know anyone who might be interested in our opportunities? If so, visit our website www.chase-medical.com. For every successful referral you can earn up to £500!