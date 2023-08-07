Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

A great opportunity became available for a Clinical Pharmacist in the London area. If you are someone who feels comfortable working autonomously and are a prescriber, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Primary Care experience is also beneficial, but not necessary. Chase Medical will do all the legwork on your behalf - negotiating your salary, organising interviews, and doing any other admin work needed!

Ideally you will have some of the following skills:

Minor Illness

Chronic Disease Management

Prescribing

Experience in Primary Care

If this sounds like something you would be interested in or in case you have any questions about our other roles, call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Kristof, or alternatively email me at kristof.surjan@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almost 60 percent of practices across the UK - with many of these settings working exclusively with Chase Medical. We work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find them flexible locum shifts and permanent work. We take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

