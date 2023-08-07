For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection
company logo
The Cinnamon Care Collection
Other
View 45 jobs
StourbridgeLocation
Stourbridge
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Care Assistants - Nights
£10.79 per hour - Full and part time hours available
Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits
Planned rotas & career development

A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!

The Gables in Hagley, near Stourbridge is a luxury 61 bedded residential and dementia care home.

We have opportunities for Night Care Assistants. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.

We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents.

Our Night Care Assistants must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.

We are looking to recruit experienced night care assistants, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.



Person Specification

  • Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids
  • NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend
  • Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable
  • Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure
  • Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection
company logo
The Cinnamon Care Collection
Stourbridge
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time