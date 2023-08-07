Mental Health Nurse by Chase Medical

A well respected Health care centre in the Bristol (BS6) are currently looking for a Mental Health Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis! This is amazing opportunity so if you're looking for a new role click apply or give me a call to learn more.

As a Mental Health Nurse you'll be expected to work full time, working 5 days per week (Monday - Friday). The centre are offering up to £41k per year for non prescribers and £46k per year for clinical prescribers. You'll benefit from 23 days annual leave + Bank holidays + the centre is closed over the Christmas and new years period.

To apply for this role you must be a fully qualified Mental Health Nurse and your main responsibilities will involve:

Conduction mental health reviews

Medicine Management

Telephone triage & Face to Face appointments

Working with Young Adults

You'll be a working closely with an amazing clinical team that includes GPs, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists and other allied professionals at an award winning health service. You'll receive support and work closely with a counselling service so you'll be given all of the support you might need in this role.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421