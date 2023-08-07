Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a home manager for our client's 54 bedded Nursing Home based in Durham which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Home Manager vacancy details:

£45-60k per annum (Depending on interview & experience)

full time hours

Day shifts available

Permanent contracts

Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have extensive knowledge on CQC Compliance

- Previous experience managing a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ 5 in Leadership for Health & Social Care or Valid Pin required.

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.