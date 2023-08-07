For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Deputy Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
ClevedonLocation
Clevedon
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy home manager for our client's 30 bedded Care Home based in Clevedon which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£30-35k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts

Deputy Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have strong knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managing within a Care Home setting is desired.
- NVQ 3 in Health & Social Care is a minimum requirement, level 5 desired.
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia care is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Deputy Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Clevedon
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time