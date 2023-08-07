Deputy Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy home manager for our client's 30 bedded Care Home based in Clevedon which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£30-35k per annum

full time hours

Day shifts

Permanent contracts

Deputy Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have strong knowledge of CQC Compliance

- Previous experience managing within a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ 3 in Health & Social Care is a minimum requirement, level 5 desired.

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia care is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.