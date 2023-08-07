For Employers
GDC Registered Dental Nurse needed! £15/6 per hour!!! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Nurse based within SW11, London! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join their team ASAP! You must be GDC registered with a keen interest within the Dental industry!

KT 20996

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Nurse
  • Pay rate: £15 / £16 Per Hour
  • Hours: 4 Days Per Week
  • Location: London, SW11

Duties:

  • Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments,
  • Maintaining dental operating equipment,
  • Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.
  • Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
  • Working closely with the dentist, responding quickly to requests and generally keeping the surgery ready for use.

*You must be GDC registered! *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

