GDC Registered Dental Nurse needed! £15/6 per hour!!! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Nurse based within SW11, London! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join their team ASAP! You must be GDC registered with a keen interest within the Dental industry!

KT 20996

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse

Pay rate: £15 / £16 Per Hour

Hours: 4 Days Per Week

Location: London, SW11

Duties:

Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments,

Maintaining dental operating equipment,

Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.

Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.

Working closely with the dentist, responding quickly to requests and generally keeping the surgery ready for use.

*You must be GDC registered! *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!