GDC Registered Dental Nurse needed! £15/6 per hour!!! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Nurse based within SW11, London! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join their team ASAP! You must be GDC registered with a keen interest within the Dental industry!
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: £15 / £16 Per Hour
- Hours: 4 Days Per Week
- Location: London, SW11
Duties:
- Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments,
- Maintaining dental operating equipment,
- Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.
- Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
- Working closely with the dentist, responding quickly to requests and generally keeping the surgery ready for use.
*You must be GDC registered! *
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!