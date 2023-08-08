Nursing Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Assistant job - Maidstone

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new nursing assistant to work within our client's nursing home in Maidstone.

Nursing assistant vacancy details:

£14.50 per hour

44 hours / 7-7

Days position available

Nursing assistant main duties:

Help patients use the bathroom. Clean and bathe patients or residents. Maintain patients' hygiene and change bedding. Turn, reposition and move patients between wheelchairs, seats and beds. Serve meals and help patients eat their food. Measure vital signs like blood pressure and temperature.



If you are interested in this nursing assistant please get in touch asap.

Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.

Daniel

Howard Finley Care