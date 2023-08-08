Regional Operations Manager - Cambridgeshire & Surrounding by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Location: Cambridgeshire, North Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire Salary: £80,000 + Car Allowance worth £5,000

Are you a skilled and experienced leader in the field of residential care, with a passion for delivering exceptional care services? If so, an exciting opportunity awaits you with an award-winning medium-sized residential care provider. We are seeking a dynamic and accomplished individual to join our team as a Regional Operations Manager, overseeing a cluster of approximately 8 homes in the Cambridgeshire, North Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, and Leicestershire areas.

Role Overview: As the Regional Operations Manager, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining the highest standards of care across our residential homes. You will be responsible for ensuring both clinical excellence and strong commercial performance, driving the success of our care services while upholding our reputation for quality care provision. With a background in nursing, you will bring a unique blend of clinical expertise and leadership skills to lead and inspire care teams, foster a positive working environment, and enhance the lives of residents under your care.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee the operational and strategic management of approximately 8 residential care homes within the specified region.

Lead, mentor, and develop Home Managers and their teams to ensure exceptional care provision and compliance with regulatory standards.

Drive commercial success by maintaining high occupancy rates, optimizing resources, and managing budgets effectively.

Collaborate with senior leadership to implement best practices, operational strategies, and policies across the region.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement, quality assurance, and person-centred care.

Build strong relationships with residents, families, and stakeholders, ensuring their needs and expectations are met or exceeded.

Qualifications and Experience:

Nursing background and relevant clinical qualifications.

Proven experience in a leadership role within the residential care sector, ideally with multi-site management responsibility.

Strong business acumen with a track record of commercial success.

Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks and requirements.

Outstanding communication, interpersonal, and team-building skills.

Passion for delivering exceptional care experiences to residents.

Benefits:

Competitive salary of £80,000 per annum.

Car allowance worth £5,000.

Opportunity to work with an award-winning care provider committed to excellence.

Scope for professional growth and development within a thriving organization.

If you are ready to take on a rewarding leadership role that combines clinical expertise, commercial acumen, and a dedication to enhancing the lives of residents, we encourage you to apply.