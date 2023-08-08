Senior Healthcare Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a senior care assistant for our client's 40 bedded Nursing Home based in Wallsend which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£12.50 per hour

full time hours available (44 hours)

Day and Night shifts available

Permanent contracts

Senior Care Assistant experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience working within the care industry.

- Previous experience working within a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are needed, level 3 desired.

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia needs is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.