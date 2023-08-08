Dental Hygienist needed immediately! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Hygienist based within Twickenham, London! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join their team who specialise within paediatrics.

KT 20788

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Hygiene Therapist

Pay rate: £30 to £36 Per Hour

Hours: Mondays, Thursdays and 1 Sat Per Month

Location: Twickenham, London

Duties:

Clean and polish teeth to help prevent gum disease.

Complete different treatments to reduce and prevent decay.

Give local anaesthetic under the supervision of a dentist.

Encourage and demonstrate tooth brushing and flossing.

Check and maintain patient records.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!