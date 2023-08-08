Night Senior Care Assistant - Brinnington, Stockport by Howard Finley Care Ltd

For Employers
Position: Night Senior Care Assistant Location: Sandbach, Cheshire Contract: Full-time, 36 to 48 hours per week

Are you an experienced and compassionate Senior Care Assistant looking for a new opportunity to make a meaningful impact? Join the team at my clients' medium-sized residential care home in Brinnington, Stockport. We are currently seeking a Senior Care Assistant with a Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care, medication administration training, and a proven track record in providing exceptional care within elderly residential and nursing settings.

Nights £12.32 per hour starting rate.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide high-quality care and support to residents, ensuring their dignity, well-being, and comfort.
  • Lead and guide care staff, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and adherence to care plans.
  • Administer medications accurately and safely, following established protocols.
  • Foster positive relationships with residents, families, and colleagues to create a warm and inclusive environment.
  • Collaborate with the care team to develop and implement person-centred care plans.
  • Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation of resident care activities.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant within elderly residential/nursing homes.
  • Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care.
  • Medication administration training and a strong understanding of related protocols.
  • Empathy, patience, and a genuine passion for enhancing the lives of elderly residents.
  • Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary based on experience.
  • Opportunity to work in a supportive and friendly care home environment.
  • Day and night positions available, with flexible 36 or 48-hour contracts.
  • Ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

If you are a dedicated and skilled Senior Care Assistant seeking a fulfilling role in an elderly care home setting, we invite you to apply.

