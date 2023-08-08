Senior Care Assistant - Urmston, Manchester by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Position: Senior Care Assistant Location: Urmston, Manchester Contract: Full-time, 36 or 48 hours per week (Day and Night Positions Available)
Are you an experienced and compassionate Senior Care Assistant looking for a new opportunity to make a meaningful impact? Join my clients' medium-sized residential care home in Urmston, Manchester. We are currently seeking a Senior Care Assistant with a Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care, medication administration training, and a proven track record in providing exceptional care within elderly residential and nursing settings.
£12.80 per hour starting rate.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide high-quality care and support to residents, ensuring their dignity, well-being, and comfort.
- Lead and guide care staff, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and adherence to care plans.
- Administer medications accurately and safely, following established protocols.
- Foster positive relationships with residents, families, and colleagues to create a warm and inclusive environment.
- Collaborate with the care team to develop and implement person-centred care plans.
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation of resident care activities.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant within elderly residential/nursing homes.
- Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care.
- Medication administration training and a strong understanding of related protocols.
- Empathy, patience, and a genuine passion for enhancing the lives of elderly residents.
- Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Benefits:
- Competitive salary based on experience.
- Opportunity to work in a supportive and friendly care home environment.
- Day and night positions available, with flexible 36 or 48-hour contracts.
- Ongoing training and professional development opportunities.
If you are a dedicated and skilled Senior Care Assistant seeking a fulfilling role in an elderly care home setting, we invite you to apply.