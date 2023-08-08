For Employers
Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
SouthamptonLocation
Southampton
25 days ago
Posted date
25 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Deputy Manager Job - Southampton

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new deputy Manager to work within our clients residential home in Southampton.

About You:

  • Confident communicator
  • Excellent clinical knowledge
  • The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
  • Committed and organised approach

Deputy Manager vacancy details:

  • £26,000 - £28,000
  • Excellent reputation
  • 5-star experience

Deptuy Manager main duties:

  • Assist the day to day running of the service
  • Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

If you are interested in this Deputy Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21041

