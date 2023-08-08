Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Deputy Manager Job - Southampton
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new deputy Manager to work within our clients residential home in Southampton.
About You:
- Confident communicator
- Excellent clinical knowledge
- The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
- Committed and organised approach
Deputy Manager vacancy details:
- £26,000 - £28,000
- Excellent reputation
- 5-star experience
Deptuy Manager main duties:
- Assist the day to day running of the service
- Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care
If you are interested in this Deputy Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21041
