Registered Manager Children’s Home by Chase Recruitment

Registered Manager Children's Home

Registered Manager Children's Home, salary up to £50k DOE, supportive family-feel company, Derby.

Chase Recruitment are working with a newly established and expanding care provider for children and young adults to recruit a Registered Manager to join a new team in Derby. Our client is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children and aim to create creating a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary of £50,000.

Performance related bonuses.

Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.

Support to those working towards their qualifications.

28 days holiday.

Fantastic supportive working environment

The ideal Registered Manager must:

Hold a Level 4 in CCYP

Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership

Have experience working with OFSTED

Have at least 2 years' experience in Children's residential care

Have a Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.

Ensure the positive development of young people in care.

Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

Providing leadership and guidance to the team.

Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc.

Dealing with budget management.

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to help build an ever-growing company. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

Alternatively, if you know someone who would be interested and suitable for the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment, you could earn up to £500 through our referral scheme.

Chase Recruitment are a specialist recruitment company specialising in permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.

SC1