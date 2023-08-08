Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

A fantastic opportunity for you to join a highly respected, stable, GP surgery that is looking to add another Prescribing Paramedic Practitioner to their long-standing, multi-disciplined team!



This well-established practice, who have had Paramedics as a part of the practice for a number of years, are looking to take on an experienced clinician who has worked in primary care before and so can really hit the ground running!



Training and development opportunities at this surgery are second-to-none. If you are looking to add to your experience and advance as a Paramedic Practitioner, then this is the place to be!

Salary - £45,000 - £50,000 + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - North-West of Dartford

The surgery -

Highly supportive of progression and clinical development

Forward-thinking, clinically and technologically

Well-organised practice with very good staff retention across all levels

Multi-disciplined team of GPs, Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, Paramedics and more

Passionate, long-standing Partnership in place

Continually embracing change and new technologies

Close-knit, family-feel team

Your role -

Work closely with the other Paramedics and the multi-disciplinary team of clinicians

Ability to work autonomously and as part of a team

Mixture of telephone and face-to-face appointments

Manage your own Minor Illness and injury clinics

See the acute on the day demand

Acute face-to-face appointments

Benefit from superb training and development opportunities

Dedicated admin time

The benefits -

Up to £50,000 per annum depending on experience

NHS pension

5 weeks' annual leave

Fantastic and well established team of clinicians and GPs

Dedicated partnership who will offer whatever support you need

