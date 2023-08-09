Care Services Manager (RGN) by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Services Manager (RGN)

Competitive Salary plus company benefits



Eastcote Park is retirement community boasting 34 exclusive retirement apartments and a luxurious 50-bedroom care home providing residential, dementia and respite care opening.



We are looking to recruit a Nurse registered Care Services Manager to assist and support the General Manager in all aspects of the day to day running of the residential home and to deputise in their absence. This is a supportive role to the whole care team and flexibility around hours in the working week is required as well as playing a part in Duty Management.



The Care Services Manager sets the standard for senior care responsibilities within the home including ensuring excellence at all times in resident care and providing outreach and support to families.



Part of the role is to oversee the recruitment of care teams and and facilitate ongoing training and development opportunities for team members. You will also ensure appropriate staff coverage through effective staff scheduling and completion of daily assignments.



You will ensure with the General Manager that the management of the home meets with the Essential Standards of Quality and Safety, the requirements of the CQC and the company's own aims and objectives.



You will co-ordinate the resident assessment process, ensuring the involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the initial care plan.



Working with the teams, you will oversee the Safe Medication Management programme, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs. Also, to create a framework for regular medication evaluation in respect of each resident and liaise with General Practitioners and Consultants.







Person Spec:





NVQ 4 in Care and Registered Managers Award or QCF Level 4 Diploma in Management or RGN

Prioritize workload and be able to work under pressure

Communicate and manage interpersonal relationships, including influencing skills

Two years' experience in long-term care or similar industry

Plan, implement, evaluate and clearly document care delivery

Team player, decisive, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Awareness of COSHH and CQC regulations

Working knowledge of Health and Safety legislation

