Health care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Care Assistant job - Shepperton
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Care Assistant to work within our client's residential home in Shepperton.
Care Assistant vacancy details:
- £10.90 per hour
- 42 hours hours per week available
- Days or nights position available
Care assistant main duties:
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
If you are interested in this Care assistant job, Please call Daniel (07835073286)
